Large Cap Stocks To Consider – February 21st

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares from a corporation with a market capitalization value of more than $10 billion. These stocks are considered a more stable, low-risk investment, as they are issued by established companies with a history of growth and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 157,050,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,123,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $17.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,634,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,778,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average is $311.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $11.07 on Friday, hitting $526.16. 32,606,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,089,844. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.48 and a 200-day moving average of $500.07.

