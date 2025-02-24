LaserBond Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:LBL)

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
LaserBond Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.60.
LaserBond Company Profile
