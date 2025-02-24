Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

