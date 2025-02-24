Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $39.18 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

