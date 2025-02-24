Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.5% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

