Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up about 15.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $76,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 708.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 55.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Price Performance

LI opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

