Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40.

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

