Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Lindsay Australia Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40.
Lindsay Australia Company Profile
