LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading 4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.33. 235,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 442,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

