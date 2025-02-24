Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 5755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.83).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47. The company has a market capitalization of £135.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.36.

About Livermore Investments Group

(Get Free Report)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.