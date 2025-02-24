Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2,668.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,898,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after buying an additional 507,312 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

