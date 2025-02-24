Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Financial Analysis

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,069.87% N/A -123.54% SI-BONE -23.82% -22.51% -16.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 148.29%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and SI-BONE”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 35.65 -$52.67 million ($1.14) -1.28 SI-BONE $138.89 million 5.39 -$43.34 million ($0.92) -19.39

SI-BONE has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats SI-BONE on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.