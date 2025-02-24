Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lyons Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Lyons Bancorp stock remained flat at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Lyons Bancorp has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Lyons Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Further Reading

