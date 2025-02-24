Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 846 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.