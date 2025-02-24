Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

