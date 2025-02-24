MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $26.05. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 614 shares traded.
MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.
MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
