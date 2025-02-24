MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,760 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MBIA by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 70.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in MBIA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 844,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MBIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MBIA

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 9,570 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $64,501.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,491.56. The trade was a 13.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MBIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

