McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,112. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $304.76 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

