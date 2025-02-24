McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $8,295,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %
MCK opened at $597.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
