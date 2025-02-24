McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $8,295,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

MCK opened at $597.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.