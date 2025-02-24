MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 249,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 153,037 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.38.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

