MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 306 shares.The stock last traded at $28.50 and had previously closed at $28.26.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

