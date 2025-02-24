Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $100.01.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
