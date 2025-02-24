Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

