Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

