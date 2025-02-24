Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 96 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $294.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

