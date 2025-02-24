Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

TPLC stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

