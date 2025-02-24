Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 35,933 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWQ. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.