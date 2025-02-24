Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 9,693 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 685.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,125,000 after buying an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,286,000 after buying an additional 82,956 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after acquiring an additional 732,457 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,989,000 after acquiring an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

AES Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

