Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,839 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

