Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 335.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,849 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,906,000 after acquiring an additional 341,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after acquiring an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

