MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 13,321 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

