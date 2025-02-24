MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE ROK opened at $294.95 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James P. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,328. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,134. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

