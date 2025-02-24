MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

