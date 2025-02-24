MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $403.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.08 and its 200 day moving average is $448.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.09 and a 52-week high of $545.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

