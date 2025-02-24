Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) & New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Head to Head Contrast

Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montague International and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50

New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Montague International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montague International N/A N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A -71.96% 211.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Montague International and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montague International and New Horizon Aircraft”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Montague International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

