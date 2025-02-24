Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 5,918 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

