National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.
National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
National Presto Industries stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $699.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
