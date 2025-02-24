Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Creative Planning grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

