Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBB opened at $17.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $31.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

