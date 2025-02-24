New World Advisors LLC Has $344.86 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New World Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,854,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 83.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $344,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

