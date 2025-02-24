New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.02 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

