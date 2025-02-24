New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.20 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $14,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $276.73 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.98 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.03 and its 200-day moving average is $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

