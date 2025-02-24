NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $64.14 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

