Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 9,018 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.22 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.