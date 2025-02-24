Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,856,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,112,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,839,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

