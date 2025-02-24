Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.86 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

