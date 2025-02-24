Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHC opened at $36.18 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

