Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $601.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

