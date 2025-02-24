Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,146 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

