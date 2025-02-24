Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,364 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 5.2 %

NVO opened at $88.07 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $395.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.