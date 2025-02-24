Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 67227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

